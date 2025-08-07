WNBA Rocked By First-Ever Purple Sex Toy, Halting Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream Matchup

The sex toy craze in the WNBA is only growing stronger.

Throwing dildos on the court during WNBA games is the new national pastime, and audiences got their fourth look at a dildo hitting the court during Thursday night's game between the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream.

At the buzzer, with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game, the Dream held an 86-65 lead when the game paused after a purple sex toy hit the court at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

WATCH:

It's the second dildo to drop this week.

Of all the sex toys to make a cameo, this was the WNBA's first purple dildo. A total of four have now appeared.

READ: Another Sex Toy Is Thrown Onto WNBA Court During Fever-Sparks Clash, Third In A Week

The first three were on the color spectrum of ‘neon’ green to ‘lime’ green.

On Tuesday, a separate sex toy hit the court at Crypto.com Arena during a game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever, making it the third case.

Unlike the other dildo seen this week, Thursday's purple toy dropped in the backcourt as the Sky walked the ball down the court in the closing moments, landing nowhere near a player.

Previously, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham appeared to nearly get clipped by the sex toy tossed on the court Tuesday night in LA.

Just a week prior, the first-ever dildo dropped, appearing during a Dream and Golden State Valkyries matchup.

The perp responsible for that inaugural sex toy toss was identified as 23-year-old Delbert Carver. He was arrested after pioneering the WNBA's Dildo Movement.

The second incident happened days after the Dream and Valkyries, in a Sky versus Valkyries contest.

READ: Big J Journalist Clay Travis Interviews Alleged Mastermind Behind WNBA Fake Dong Invasion

The Sky, Dream and Valkyries have been hit twice. More videos floating around social media late Thursday suggested a separate sex toy, green, fell near the Dream's bench on Thursday, but largely went unnoticed.

A kerfuffle ensued as WNBA figures in and around the game wagged a finger at the dildo-throwers, while others praised the movement's marketability for a league hopeless to reel in profitable fandom and viewership.

OutKick founder Clay Travis even spoke with one of the members of the online dildo-throwing cabal, which led to some eyebrow-raising theories, such as Carver allegedly taking the fall for a dildo-tosser higher up the totem pole.

These WNBA hooligans have produced a spider web of mystery, and the league is caught in the crosshairs, left to decide if they should continue punishing dildo-throwers or do a deep dive into dildo-forward marketing schemes.

In the end, Delbert Carver will be remembered as an Oppenheimer-like figure, wondering if his innovation became a net good or bad for society (good, of course).

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela