WNBA Legend Diana Taurasi’s Absurd Rant Mocks League Pay, Janitors and America

Diana Taurasi Touts Communist Countries In Rant For More WNBA Pay

Taurasi, the retired WNBA star, went on an off-target tirade, featured in a clip from her upcoming Prime Video documentary, set to release Thursday, whining about playing overseas and earning more from "communists" than in America.

"The f**king janitor at the arena made more than me," Taurasi scoffed, slamming WNBA salaries as pitifully low.

The promo clip for Taurasi's Prime Video docuseries, likely padding her wallet, added more irony to her pay complaints.

Taurasi also threw in an absurd tangent about earning more in a "communist" country, and conveniently forgetting her league’s lagging revenue.

"I’m the best player in the world, and I have to go to a communist country to get paid like a capitalist," Taurasi griped.

"We weren’t making that much, so generational wealth came from Russia every year. Now we come home, get paid nothing, play in a tougher league, in worse conditions, against the best competition."

Russia's economy is not considered communist.

And despite a record-breaking 2024 season for viewership and attendance, the WNBA hemorrhaged $50 million last year. In its 29-season history, the league has never turned a profit.

Fueled by Caitlin Clark’s popularity, the WNBA committed $50 million over two years to a charter flight program, further straining its budget.

Amid a popularity boom, largely thanks to Caitlin Clark, WNBA players and figures have amplified their pay protests.

At the 2025 All-Star Game, players donned "Pay Us What You Owe Us" T-shirts during warmups, doubling down on their demands.

WNBA players pocket just close to 10 percent of league revenue, compared to the NBA’s 50 percent split.

These escalating calls for higher pay loom large over CBA talks, with a potential lockout looming if the WNBA and players’ association don’t strike a new deal by October 31, 2025.

The WNBA is in a unique position to either take off or crash and burn after going all in with the next generation of talent.

