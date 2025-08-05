Another Sex Toy Is Thrown Onto WNBA Court During Fever-Sparks Clash, Third Dildo in a Week

Everything happens in 3s...

A third sex toy crashed Tuesday’s Sparks vs. Fever game, marking the third time in a week a dildo has disrupted WNBA action.

The late game at Crypto.com Arena hit a pause in the second quarter when the brand-new lime-green dildo dropped on the court.

READ: At Least One WNBA Sex Toy Thrower Has Been Arrested

This time, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham nearly got clipped as the toy dropped by the free-throw line.

Among the discourse over fans' dildo-throwing, the subject of player safety has been raised, with concerns being voiced about hitting players.

READ: WNBA Game Halts After Neon Green Sex Toy Is Tossed On Court

The CBS Sports-WNBA crew said fans quickly ratted out the prankster, who got bounced from the arena.

Some have reacted negatively to the dildos trend; others have welcomed the trend, calling it a gold marketing opportunity for the league, only seeing the green.

Tuesday's third dildo also marked the one-week anniversary of the first sex toy that appeared, which started a movement.

The inaugural neon-green dildo, thrown on the court during the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries game, resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Delbert Carver, who eventually got nabbed by cops (August 2).

On August 1, another sex toy was thrown on the court during the Valkyries and Chicago Sky game.

Tuesday's game for the Indiana Fever was their eighth without Caitlin Clark. The Sparks won, ending the Fever's streak of five wins without Clark.

Without the Caitlin Clark Effect, which increases the league's visibility, the WNBA will still be the talk of Wednesday morning.

