Another Sex Toy Is Thrown Onto WNBA Court During Fever-Sparks Clash, Third Dildo in a Week

A third sex toy crashed Tuesday’s Sparks vs. Fever game, marking the third time in a week a dildo has disrupted WNBA action. 

The late game at Crypto.com Arena hit a pause in the second quarter when the brand-new lime-green dildo dropped on the court.

This time, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham nearly got clipped as the toy dropped by the free-throw line. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 5: Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game on August 5, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Among the discourse over fans' dildo-throwing, the subject of player safety has been raised, with concerns being voiced about hitting players.

The CBS Sports-WNBA crew said fans quickly ratted out the prankster, who got bounced from the arena.

Some have reacted negatively to the dildos trend; others have welcomed the trend, calling it a gold marketing opportunity for the league, only seeing the green. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 5: Makayla Timpson #21 of the Indiana Fever and Rae Burrell #12 of the Los Angeles Sparks fight for the rebound during the game between the Indiana Fever and the against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game on August 5, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Tuesday's third dildo also marked the one-week anniversary of the first sex toy that appeared, which started a movement.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 5: Sydney Colson #51 of the Indiana Fever prays before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game on August 5, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

The inaugural neon-green dildo, thrown on the court during the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries game, resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Delbert Carver, who eventually got nabbed by cops (August 2).

On August 1, another sex toy was thrown on the court during the Valkyries and Chicago Sky game. 

Tuesday's game for the Indiana Fever was their eighth without Caitlin Clark. The Sparks won, ending the Fever's streak of five wins without Clark.

Without the Caitlin Clark Effect, which increases the league's visibility, the WNBA will still be the talk of Wednesday morning.

