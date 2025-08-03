At Least One WNBA Sex Toy Thrower Has Been Arrested

The neon green sex toy became an instant Internet meme after it was thrown onto the court in Atlanta on July 29.

Justice has been served to at least one person who hurled a dildo onto the court during a WNBA game.

The WNBA said on Saturday that the fan who threw a neon green dildo onto the court during a game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries on July 29 has been arrested. Anyone else caught throwing objects onto the court, the league said, will be ejected from the arena and face a minimum one-year ban.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans," the league said in a statement. "In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter on Tuesday at the Gateway Center Arena. There was a stoppage of play while an official kicked the errant dildo off the court, and it was removed by a police officer.

On Friday, a copycat crime occurred when a fan threw another sex toy — which, from a distance, appeared to be the same make and model as the first — under the basket during Friday's game between the Valkyries and the Chicago Sky.

"It's super disrespectful. I don't really get the point of it," Sky center Elizabeth Williams said after Friday's game. "It's really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up."

Other WNBA players have also chimed in on social media, including the Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham and New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison.

Cunningham wrote on Friday: "Stop throwing dildos on the court… you're going to hurt one of us."

Harrison added on X: "ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??! Please do better. It's not funny. never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous."

Regardless, it seems flinging green sex toys has become an epidemic at WNBA games. And now the police have to get involved.