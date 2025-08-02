Sophie Cunningham Is Sick And Tired Of Dodging Dildos At WNBA Games

Caitlin Clark's personal bodyguard – and Arby's spokesperson – Sophie Cunningham is NOT a fan of the serial dildo-tosser the WNBA is currently dealing with at the moment.

And if Sophie doesn't get you to keep on reading, I truly don't know what will. Come on! What a league!

For those who missed it, someone won't stop throwing a neon green dildo onto the court at various WNBA games across the country. It's a huge problem. And by that, I mean the best thing to happen to the WNBA since Clark was drafted last year.

It first happened earlier this week in Atlanta. ‘The Green Dildo Heard Round The World,’ they called it. One minute, they're missing easy layups. The next? BOOM! Green dildo on the court. ESPN announcers in shock. Everyone on edge.

That happened on Tuesday. Fast-forward to Friday night's game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky – and it happened AGAIN.

Again!

Sophie Cunningham picks a side

This is the good stuff, boys and girls. This is what it's all about. You always hear folks talk about "growing the game."

The WNBA has a golden opportunity on its hands right now. Embrace the dildo-throwing, or run from it. It's an easy decision, if you ask me, but these are also the same broads who beat the shit out of Caitlin Clark every night, so I assume they won't make the right call here.

Speaking of Clark … her teammate, Sophie Cunningham, has become the unofficial spokesperson of the WNBA over the past few months. She's hot. She's good at basketball. She's protective of Clark. And she's not your typical WNBA lib.

She's everything you want in a player, and she chimed in on #DildoGate last night:

stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.

I mean, it's just perfect. Put it on a shirt NOW! Forget those stupid, "Pay us what you owe us" shirts. Those were lame.

You want to make some money, ladies? Come out today with "Stop throwing dildos, you're going to hurt us" shirts on. You'll be rich beyond your wildest dreams.

Thank you, Sophie Cunningham. Thank you, WNBA, for the #content.

What a league.