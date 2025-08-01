It Happened Again: Another Dildo On The Court Stops Play In A WNBA Game: WATCH

Well, this is apparently going to be a thing now.

For the second time in less than a week, there's been a, shall we say, unexpected stoppage of play during a WNBA game thanks to an unfortunate object being thrown onto the court. And the unfortunate object appears to be the same color as the first unfortunate object.

Do we have a serial adult toy thrower on the loose in the WNBA?

It was just a few days ago when the Golden State Valkyries saw their game against the Atlanta Dream interrupted by a green dildo thrown onto the court.

READ: Don't Let The Flying Green Dildo Distract You From Angel Reese's Laughably Bad Night

On Friday night, it happened again. To the Golden State Valkyries. Again.

Adult Toy Incidents Going To Become A Consistent Problem For WNBA?

Look, there's no excuse for throwing things on the field, on the court, whatever. Was it funny the first time? Yeah, probably. It's still a little funny the second time.

But the joke risks getting played out if it continues past Friday.

The thing is, and again, not to blame the victim or make excuses, but the WNBA has made itself the butt of the joke. Especially Reese, and many other players who've demonstrated little awareness that the increased attention and ensuing revenue has come almost entirely because of one player: Caitlin Clark.

The league itself has downplayed her contributions and turned a blind eye to absurd, inexcusable behavior directed at her. Jealousy has become the defining characteristic of the league, making the sport feel more like a joke. Then the players had the audacity to demand more pay, with custom shirts, in a league that has never once turned a profit. By making the league a joke, it's made it easier for fans to treat it like a joke.

The Valkyries held on to beat Angel Reese's Chicago Sky 73-66, though Reese sat out with a bad back. The Valkyries play the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, while the Sky host the Phoenix Mercury, and uh, yeah, seems like we're going to have to keep an eye out for more adult objects hitting the court.