Don't Let The Flying Green Dildo Distract You From Angel Reese's Laughably Bad Night

The flying green dildo had a better +/- than Angel Reese did Tuesday night. I know that sounds harsh – and, frankly, hard to prove – but it's fair.

I know she had another double-double. Blah, blah, blah. But come on. Let's be real here. You watch some of these highlights I'm about to show you and tell me what you see.

She ain't exactly the next John Stockton. Breaking news, I know. And yes, it's low-hanging fruit to pick on Angel Reese. I get it. I'm not thrilled about it. But I don't do it all the time. She's set the bar so low, that I honestly skip it most days because it's just not worth it anymore. The ‘wow’ factor is gone.

Until she drops #content like this … over and over and over again. I can't ignore this. I won't.

Angel Reese is on another level lately

I mean, my God. Angel Reese has given us some horrendous displays over the years, but I'd wager to say that last night was her masterpiece. Her collection of greatest hits just coming at us in rapid-fire fashion.

Sort of like Happy Gilmore 2. Nothing you're watching is great, but it's all so over-the-top ridiculous, you can't look away.

The Sky, by the way, got absolutely boat-raced last night. They stink. They're BAD. Angel finished the night with another manufactured double-double. Half her rebounds came in that one clip where she missed 37 layups before finally getting one to fall. 10 of her 22 points came at the foul line. She finished with a +/- of -11.

Negative 11!

I know Angel is far from the worst player in the WNBA. I can't even imagine who is, but that tape must be insane. I'd break it down like the OJ chase if I ever found it.

But Angel is the loudest player in the league, which makes her fair game.

"Pay us what you owe us!"

OK.