WNBA Game Halts After Neon Green Sex Toy Is Tossed On Court

A WNBA fan at the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries game threw a green dildo onto the court on Tuesday night — creating one of the most bizarre stoppages in sports, possibly ever.

With this kind of entertainment value, it's no wonder that the WNBA continues to be on the rise.

Late in the fourth quarter, with roughly a minute left on the clock, the sex toy cratered onto the court and skipped another 25 feet as the Valkyries had possession of the ball. Both teams tied at 75.

The fan tossed the dildo in the middle of the action, but the players kept on until the following inbound, when officials halted the action to identify the neon green object.

Players on both teams expressed shock after hearing that the object that rained down during the game was indeed a dildo.

WNBA broadcast cameras did their due diligence and showed money shots of the green dildo on the court, with Spielberg-esque focus.

"Somebody really threw a dildo on the court of a WNBA game," one fan reacted on X, taking it all in.

A PA announcement broke out during the break, warning fans not to toss objects onto the court, though the damage was already done.

Just days after a WNBA game stopped because a player lost her weave, the flying green dildo can be logged as the next crazy mishap capable of happening at (and only at) a WNBA game.

When it rains, it pours in College Park, Georgia; there's just no telling what's falling from the sky.

