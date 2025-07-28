WNBA's Absurdity Reaches Peak After Player's Fallen Wig Causes Stoppage

Sunday's game between the Mystics and Mercury was a real hair-puller.

It's hard to take the WNBA seriously with its unique brand of dysfunction.

A scene from Sunday's game between the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury spread like wildfire — showing a player losing their WIG during the game, causing a halt in the action.

It also elicited a questionable response from the broadcasters, who noticeably avoided discussing the weave-induced stoppage.

Internet sleuths identified the player as Phoenix's Kahleah Copper, who ran off the court and into the locker room when her wig was SNATCHED by Phoenix's Jade Melbourne, who was trying to beat a screen.

(Just imagine the kind of pushback Melbourne is bound to receive … )

WATCH FOR YOURSELF:

WNBA announcing team members Meghan McPeak and Christy Winters Scott simply referred to the stoppage as a "malfunction" and spoke as if they were on the fringes of breaking some unwritten rule by calling out the wig incident.

By not acknowledging it, the spotlight only got hotter on Copper.

Phoenix snatched the weave and the win, 88-72.

It was an all-around mess for the WNBA. You're more likely to see an MLB rookie hit for the cycle or watch a full-court shot made in the NBA than a wig falling off a guy's head to halt the game.

Meanwhile, the league that demands to be paid far more than they are worth also comes with stoppages over spilled wigs. Though, for some folks out there, stopping the WNBA game was actually a good thing.

The incident was actually a full-circle for Copper, who on July 18 posted on X: "Everytime I cheat on my hairstylist bad things happen."

