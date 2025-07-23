What Does The WNBA Owe Angel Reese After Launching Up Nine Turnovers In A Blowout Loss?

Yeah, yeah – Angel Reese made history Tuesday night. BFD, as Michael Scott would say. The internet is ruthless, and the internet is pouncing on Angel this morning for being impressively bad despite extending her double-double streak.

And you can go ahead and guess which angle I'm gonna pounce on this Hump Day morning. Come on! This is a lay-up!

For those who missed it, Reese made history in Chicago's blowout loss (shocker!) to the Lynx Tuesday, recording her 10th straight double-double. For those not keeping count at home – and that's none of you – that made Reese the only player in WNBA history with multiple streaks of 10-plus double-doubles.

She loves a good rebound. She really loves a good ‘mebound.’ But, perhaps most importantly – and certainly her funniest trait of all – she loves a good turnover.

Nine! She turned this sucker over nine times on Tuesday night:

Solid film here from Angel Reese

COME on! I'm sorry. I don't want to be the douche who shits on Angel Reese the day after she made some cute little WNBA history. But how am I not supposed to laugh at that when it comes across my timeline? It's just so impressively bad.

And I've openly admitted recently that Angel is playing better this season! She started out just awful, but anyone paying attention to the WNBA knows she's far outplayed Caitlin Clark this summer.

Now, I'm certainly not paying attention to the WNBA, but the box scores are, and they tell me that Angel is playing some solid basketball this year.

But then she turns around and puts out tape like THAT, and it's right back to square one. Sorry Angel, fair is fair, and I have to be fair here. It would simply be unfair of me to NOT write about that last night.

Just launching up turnover after turnover in a 20-point blowout loss? Come on. Her +/- last night was -19.

Negative-19! That was somehow only second-worst on the team. Two poor saps on the Sky put up a -20. Can't imagine why they're only 7-16 this season.

I don't even like basketball (I despise it) and even I know that's awful.

Anyway, training camps for most NFL teams start today, so let's get this season going so I can stop writing about stuff like this.

Happy Hump Day, everyone!