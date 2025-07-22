'Double-Double' Machine Angel Reese Makes WNBA History In Blowout Loss To Lynx

Keeping it honest, Angel Reese is no scrub. She's got her detractors for being a magnet for attention — she can still hoop.

The much-talked-about Chicago Sky forward is known for her rebounding and ‘me-bounding,’ which has made her a threat on the glass and a regular in tallying ‘double-doubles.’

Reese made WNBA history on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Lynx — dropping her 10th straight double-double, becoming the only player in WNBA history with multiple streaks of 10-plus double-doubles. She finished the game with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Like it or not, and many people don't, Reese is a good talent by WNBA standards, though her impact didn't lead to a win for the 7-16 Sky.

Reese can score, and she can rebound … she is also culpable of some laughably bad plays. Tuesday's blowout loss against the Lynx, 91-68, was no different.

The Sky sophomore's continual rivalry with WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has overshadowed her individual feats, as they pale in comparison to Clark's.

Reese holds several WNBA records, including most consecutive double-doubles in a season (15, 2024), most double-doubles by a rookie in a season (26, 2024) and most rebounds in a season (446).

Clark was out of action, dealing with an injury, on Tuesday between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty.

