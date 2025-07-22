'Double-Double' Machine Angel Reese Makes WNBA History In Blowout Loss To Lynx

By WNBA standards, Angel Reese is good.

Keeping it honest, Angel Reese is no scrub. She's got her detractors for being a magnet for attention — she can still hoop.

The much-talked-about Chicago Sky forward is known for her rebounding and ‘me-bounding,’ which has made her a threat on the glass and a regular in tallying ‘double-doubles.’

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 22: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky dribbles the ball against Maria Kliundikova #77 of the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center on July 22, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Sky 91-68. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Reese made WNBA history on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Lynx — dropping her 10th straight double-double, becoming the only player in WNBA history with multiple streaks of 10-plus double-doubles. She finished the game with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Like it or not, and many people don't, Reese is a good talent by WNBA standards, though her impact didn't lead to a win for the 7-16 Sky.

Reese can score, and she can rebound … she is also culpable of some laughably bad plays. Tuesday's blowout loss against the Lynx, 91-68, was no different.

The Sky sophomore's continual rivalry with WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has overshadowed her individual feats, as they pale in comparison to Clark's.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 22: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky shoots a free throw during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on July 22, 2025 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Reese holds several WNBA records, including most consecutive double-doubles in a season (15, 2024), most double-doubles by a rookie in a season (26, 2024) and most rebounds in a season (446).

Clark was out of action, dealing with an injury, on Tuesday between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty.

