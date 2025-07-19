Angel Reese Spins Insult Into Name For Her New Signature Sneakers

There's a lot that can be said about Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

But you can't say that she overlooks a marketing opportunity.

Reese is one of the most talked-about players in the WNBA, and while that talk isn't always good, it's talk nonetheless. And that's a good thing when you're building a brand around yourself.

This is something Reese appears to be acutely aware of, and it shows with her new signature sneakers.

Reese has a deal with Reebok, and on Saturday, the company revealed her latest signature sneaker, dubbed the "Angel Reese 1 Mebounds."

It’s like, how much more pink could this be? And the answer is none.

None … more pink.

But it's the name of the sneakers — "Mebounds" — that is going to get a lot of attention.

That's a word fans started using to goof on Reese's habit of scooping up her own rebounds, and while it was always meant pejoratively, Reese is getting the last laugh.

RELATED: Social Media Invented Hilarious New WNBA Stat Just For Angel Reese

That's because back in June, Reese announced she had trademarked "Mebounds," and it wasn't long before she started rolling out some Mebounds merch.

Now, we've got the latest batch of kicks bearing the "Mebounds" mark as well.

There's plenty to criticize about Reese, but you've got to give credit where it's due: this is a brilliant move by her. Critics thought they had found the perfect word to mock Reese's play — and honestly, they did; "Mebounds" is pretty great — and Reese just swoops in and says, "Nope, this is mine, and I'm using it to make a bunch of money."

I respect the hustle.

Reese's deal with Reebok has seen the release of a few other show models as well as other apparel, and I certainly don't think we've seen the last of her profiting off "Mebounds."