WNBA's Sophie Cunningham Stuns The Internet & Caitlin Clark With Her Arby's Content, Dirt Track Brawl & Reds Win

For those of you who were here over the weekend, you saw that I was producing Screencaps from northern Michigan for a couple of days. Now I'm back in Ohio after a marathon of a drive through Detroit where Google Maps decided to take us the backroads from north of Pontiac all the way to Livonia using side roads as the fastest way home.

I've determined that I'd prefer just sitting in a traffic jam vs. stopping at 200 lights on the side roads.

I've also determined that we will never again come home on a Sunday. It's Monday from now on.

Quick hitters from the trip before we return to regularly scheduled programming:

I keep wondering who's going to buy all the lake houses when the Boomers die off. Are there really that many Gen Xs & Millennials who will inherit and maintain these properties? On this trip it felt like we've reached the peak Baby Boomer lake house moment. Yes, Chicago will continue to pump in significant money to buy lake houses, but will Chicagoans care to own east of I-75 10 years from now? I don't see it.

Pick your own raspberries was a hit. $14 to pick two pints of raspberries turned out to be the best deal in fruits and vegetables we saw. Taste-testing the merchandise was a big moment for the boys who liked it so much they begged us to go back a second time.

We spent $99 per night for a studio with two fold-out couches for the kids to sleep on. I believe it's the cheapest accommodations in northern Michigan right now.

Short's Brewery in Bellaire, MI lived up to my expectations. You should've seen the money the Boomers were throwing around in that place. It was like Siesta Key in that place.

Yes, we visited the Pizza Hut Classic in Charlevoix. I saw the sign and knew you guys would CRUSH me if we didn't stop in. Great place. Well worth the visit. #notsponsored

There was a Radio Shack a mile down the road in a strip mall. I don't know for sure, but this might be the only town in the U.S. that has a Hut Classic and a Radio Shack. There are just five Radio Shacks remaining in Michigan. Ohio has two.

The traffic in Traverse City is ridiculous to the point where I'd prefer not to go through there again in July.

The boys and I climbed the Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes together for the first time. We made it to trail post No. 9, which offers a view of Lake Michigan, before determining it was time to turn around. Screencaps the III is officially one of the boys. He didn't complain a bit about the hard work to make it up the dunes.

Hunting for Petosky stones, a fossilized coral, turned into a highlight of the trip for Mrs. Screencaps and the kids. I had to pull her away from shores of Grand Traverse Bay.

Up North never disappoints. We will continue to make these trips the rest of our lives. Would I ever own a place up there? Never say never, but there's no way I'd consider owning until the Boomers start dumping. There were very few for sale signs.

I've heard enough about the Brickyard 400 being a ‘crown jewel’

After getting home, I sat down and watched the final 19 laps of the Brickyard which was the first NASCAR action I've consumed since the Daytona 500.

Can we stop calling the Brickyard a "crown jewel" for the NASCAR world?

Yes, it was like 105 degrees in the sun around IMS, but, still, there were like 35,000 people at Sunday's race. Yes, I understand there were over 200,000 people at this track in 1994. I grew up 90 miles east of Indy. We were very aware of how popular those early days of NASCAR were to Indy.

Bubba Wallace wasn't even a year old in 1994 when the place was packed.

He's never known this as a crown jewel race, yet, I was being bashed over the head by the TNT crew calling this a must-win race to seal one's legacy in the sport.

That ship has sailed. Am I wrong?

What do the guys in North Dakota do for fun when they get out of the small town?

I was worried the North Dakota guys were no longer reading.

— Nate from Crosby, ND checks in:

Hey Joe, seems like it's been a while since any of your boys from Crosby ND have checked in. This last Friday five of us went on a little road trip about 2.5 hours north to Regina SK to take in a CFL game. Saskatchewan played Edmonton and won 21-18.

The stadium there is very nice and seats 30,000. It was about 75% full on Friday. The Riders' fans are considered by many to be the most passionate in the CFL. The tickets are very reasonable compared to an NFL game.

The CFL game is very entertaining and fast-paced with just three downs to gain a first. The multiple men in motion towards the LOS before every offensive snap is the biggest difference from the American game for me. Sadly, when the college and NFL seasons begin down here in the states, I don't pay much attention to the Riders' scores or CFL.

We didn't just take in the ball game. We also spent a little time before kickoff at the casino and that ended up being a profitable venture for most of our group. Summer is quickly winding down quickly for us with football and school starting for me very soon, and the guys that farm will be harvesting in no time.

Take care Joe, and next summer you'll have to come up for one of the golf tournaments here.

Kinsey:

Let this be proof that it's not all bad to live in the middle of nowhere North Dakota. Those of you who know the CFL know all about the Saskatchewan Rough Rider 50/50s which are legendary.

The North Dakota boys have only a 2 ½ hour drive to go get entered. Sure, the winters are brutal, but there are some perks.

What's up with Smart Food popcorn?

— Kevin D. wonders:

I used to rank SmartFood white cheddar popcorn as the snack food GOAT. Big cheesy flavor, great texture, technically a ‘healthy’ snack that is filling.



Now, it seems like everytime I buy a bag it’s like playing Russian roulette except 5 of the chambers are loaded with popcorn that has no cheese flavor and is stale.



Has anyone noticed this problem or have explanations/advice?

Are the tides turning?

This is from the Wall Street Journal. Are you noticing this shift?

##################

That's it this morning as I get back into the swing of things. There are approximately 200 emails to sift through. Sorry if yours didn't make it in.

Football starts Thursday. It's time to get serious about the second half of 2025. Let's get after it.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

