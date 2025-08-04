Delbert Carver Identified as Perp in WNBA Sex Toy-Throwing Incident

Delbert Carver's dildo toss sparked a WNBA uprising.

It was a crime of passion, but a crime nonetheless.

Delbert Carver has been identified as the first dildo-thrower after authorities arrested and booked him at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia, according to ESPN.

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 29: Kate Martin #20 of the Golden State Valkyries celebrates after the game against the Atlanta Dream on July 29, 2025 at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the identity of the sex toy thrower with the caption: "Free Delbert!"

READ: WNBA Game Halts After Neon Green Sex Toy Is Tossed On Court

Clay added, "I leave it for all of you to help track down Delbert. Open invite to him to break his silence on @outkick. I will tell the world your story, Delbert! We shall overcome!"

The 23-year-old Carver faces charges of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass after throwing a green dildo onto the court during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and the home-team Atlanta Dream. He was released on an undisclosed bond Sunday.

Carver launched a lime-green sex toy onto the court at Gateway Center Arena last Tuesday. Initially, WNBA players continued playing through the disruption until officials stopped the game to remove the dildo.

Carver has gained a fanbase and imitators; a second dildo-thrower emerged during Friday night's game between the Valkyries and Chicago Sky.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league," the WNBA said in a statement, as reported on OutKick.

After last Tuesday's initial dildo-throwing incident, the league issued a stern warning advising fans to maintain proper behavior or face stiff consequences. 

Carver has a pending court date.

"Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban, in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

In the end, Carver’s toss may have been a gutsy play, but it landed him in a sticky situation.

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 29: Ceceilia Zandalasini #24 and Tiffany Hayes #15 of the Golden State Valkyries celebrate after the game against the Atlanta Dream on July 29, 2025 at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE(Photo by Joe Boatman/NBAE via Getty Images)

