Sophie Cunningham Reacts After Flying Sex Toy Buzzes Her Ankle

When you attack Sophie Cunningham, you attack all of us.

Well, we've obviously reached the serial stage of the WNBA's dildo-tossing epidemic. They say to become a serial killer, you have to kill between 3-5 people, right?

What about a serial dildo-tosser? Because we had our third green dildo hit the floor in a week last night, and it's clear this isn't going away any time soon. So, we need an answer to that question, because we're there, boys and girls. We've got a serial dildo-tosser(s) harassing the WNBA right now, and it's getting scary out there.

Lock your doors. Issue a curfew. Protect yourselves. There are dildos FLYING left and right now.

The latest Adam & Ave purchase (allegedly) hit Sophie Cunningham, too. That's the big story this morning. Sure, we could talk about the NFL-ESPN merger. Or the MLB pennant races. But when Sophie Cunningham nearly gets pelted by a dildo, everything else goes to the backseat.

Sophie nearly became a victim at last night's Fever-Sparks game, and I, frankly, won't stand for that. When you attack Sophie, you attack all of us. Take anyone else. Leave Sophie alone.

Luckily, she took it all in stride after the game:

Sophie Cunningham gets it

Amazing. What a #content run the WNBA is on right now. Is Sunday Night Football in trouble next month? Could we see these ladies give NBC a real ratings run for their money? I don't know. At this point, it's all must-see TV.

Where will the next dildo come from? Which game? Which city? Which player is the next target? What color will it be?

I do think we need to start changing it up soon. That's just my personal opinion. We've done the green one three times now. Let's start working some diversity into this. After all, that's what the WNBA is all about, right?

As for Sophie Cunningham … what else can I say? She's an absolute rockstar. She rose to fame earlier this season by protecting Caitlin Clark, and now she's become the go-to person on this dildo story. She's also taking it in stride – laughing about it and leaning into it.

The wokes at ESPN are mortified by it. Kelsey Plum is clearly disgusted by it, given the fact that she launched it back into the stands last night.

But not Sophie. She's enjoying it. She knows this is how you #GrowTheGame.

One dildo at a time.