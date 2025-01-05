Content God Will Levis Does Money Dance, Fumbles Two Plays Later Leading To Texans' Scoop And Score: Video

Will Levis has shown nothing during his two years as a Tennessee Titan that he is a starting quarterback in the NFL, but my goodness can the young man deliver some content.

After playing in just nine games for the Titans during his rookie campaign a year ago due to injury, 12 was Levis' favorite number in year two. The former Kentucky signal caller played in 12 games, threw 12 touchdowns, and threw 12 interceptions, but it's fair to say he gifted us with more than 12 memorable moments throughout the campaign.

And by ‘memorable moments’ we mean diabolical decisions and plays that no other quarterback in the NFL can deliver.

Levis began the season with one of the most embarrassing pick-sixes ever recorded against the Chicago Bears. He one-upped himself with a laughable turnover against the New York Jets the very next week and got memed to death after a wild performance against the Miami Dolphins.

But, in typical content creator fashion, he saved his best for the last game of the season, and maybe his last as a Tennessee Titan.

Faced with a third down standing on his own one-yard line, Levis connected with Calvin Ridley down the sideline for 39 yards. The reception pushed Ridley over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season and likely earning him a performance bonus.

Levis celebrated the play, with his team down 23-6, by doing the money gesture in a rather aggressive fashion.

Two plays and less than a minute later, Levis did what Levis does, and put the ball on the turf leading to a scoop-and-score touchdown for Houston Texans' defensive end Derek Barnett.

Oh, and to add insult to injury, the few fans forcing themselves to watch the Texans-Titans broadcast in real time had to watch the replay as a studio update.

It's unclear if Levis' ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy was in attendance to watch yet another Will Levis masterclass, but if she was, she was one of only a few hundred who decided to visit the stadium on Sunday.