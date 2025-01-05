Laughably Small Crowd Shows Up To Watch Titans' Season Finale Against Texans In Nashville: Photos

The Tennessee Titans are 3-13, arguably the worst team in the NFL, and possess one of the most hard-to-watch offenses in the history of professional football. Local Nashvillians checked out on this team months ago, but with Nashville being a destination city, the very bad Titans typically draw a half-decent crowd each week.

That was not the case Sunday with the Houston Texans playing visitor in the regular-season finale. About 23 people, give or take a few, showed up to Nissan Stadium to watch Tennessee's final game of the year.

OutKick's Davey Hudson shared a video of the crowd in Music City 10 minutes before kickoff and the stadium looked about 90% empty. One side of the upper deck seating looked to have fewer than 100 or so people in it.

Texans' beat writer Jonathan Alexander shared another photo from his vantage point inside the stadium one minute before kickoff, and let's just say the seats didn't exactly fill up with bodies.

Sunday's regular-season finale was really just a recipe for absolute disaster for the Titans. Not only is Tennessee a bad football team that is allergic to scoring touchdowns, it's also just 41 degrees and spitting rain in Nashville with a cold-weather front moving through the area.

There are also 30 or so bars about one mile from the stadium that not only sell (slightly) cheaper booze and food, but also have heat and enough TVs where you don't have to watch the Titans if you don't want to.

The Titans announced an attendance of 61,644 during their 10-6 home loss to the then 3-10 Jaguars on Dec. 8 when the actual crowd inside Nissan Stadium wasn't anywhere near that number. They, like every other NFL franchise, will announce an inflated number against the Texans on Sunday, but the visuals certainly paint a clearer, far more sad picture.