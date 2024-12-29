This Year's Tennessee Titans Team Is The Worst The NFL Has Seen In Over 50 Years Based On This One Statistic

The Tennessee Titans are a bad football team. That is not an opinion, but a fact. As for where this Titans bunch ranks in terms of the worst teams in NFL history, well, that's up for debate, but one stat gives them the edge in the department that no franchise wants to be a part of.

Since 1970, the start of the Super Bowl era, five teams have finished a season without winning a single game, with the 2017 Cleveland Browns being the last to pull off the feat. This year's Titans team sits at 3-13 on the season, so it essentially eliminates them from the discussion.

However, if you look at this Tennessee team from a betting perspective, no team in the Super Bowl era has been worse. Like, ever.

With their 20-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, the Titans fell to an all-time worst 2-14 record against the spread. They'll have an opportunity to move to 2-15 against the spread in their regular-season finale against the Houston Texans next week, a game they'll be considerable underdogs against the number.

The NFL schedule expanding to 17 games gives the Titans a chance to truly make the worst history imaginable next week - at least from a bettor's point of view - with a loss against the spread to the Texans. Only three teams in the Super Bowl era finished 3-13 against the spread, with the 2007 Baltimore Ravens being the most-recent franchise to do so.

While the Titans may have officially solidified themselves as the worst team in the NFL not only this season but of the past 50 plus with their loss in Jacksonville on Sunday, it wasn't all bad for the boys in two-tone blue.

The New York Giants, for whatever reason, decided to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to improve to 3-13 making the race to the first-overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft still very much alive. The New England Patriots are also 3-13 and the Browns could join the bunch as well on Sunday evening with a loss to the Miami Dolphins.