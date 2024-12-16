Will Levis' Ex-Girlfriend Gia Duddy Dusted Off Her Titans Gear Rotting In Her Closet To Watch Him Get Benched

Will Levis and Gia Duddy were all setup to rule as king and queen of Nashville. He was the hot shot rookie quarterback drafted in the second-round, and she was his smoking hot girlfriend who stole the show on draft night.

It never happened. It turns out the storybook beginning to their career in the NFL wasn’t as meant to be as it seemed on Draft Night. Despite stocking up on Tennessee Titans gear and moving to Nashville to be with the quarterback, Duddy never saw the field.

She and Levis split before the regular season started. There were no pregame reports from the sideline filed by her, she wasn’t spotted by cameras as she watched Levis and the Titans from a suite. None of that.

Duddy's time in the NFL was over before it ever got started. All was not lost, of course. She turned the attention from the draft into a career as an influencer. Although she still has a bunch of Titans gear that she never gets to wear rotting in her closet.

Up until this past weekend, she had never been to a Titans game. That doesn’t mean that she hasn’t been following along and celebrating in her own way her ex's struggles. She has, but on Sunday she got to witness them in person.

The Titans lost on Sunday, but Gia Duddy left the game with a win

Duddy, admittedly, "incredibly hungover" from the night before, attended the game, did some influencing on behalf of raising canes from her suite with her friends, and witnessed Levis get benched.

The Titans starting quarterback had one of, if not, his worst games in the NFL. He went 8-of-12 for 89 yards and threw 3 interceptions, one of which was a pick six. He added a lost fumble to the afternoon for good measure.

Backup Mason Rudolph finished the game for the Titans, who lost to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 37-27. The loss didn’t put a damper on Gia Duddy and her crew's enjoyment of the game.

In fact, there's a good chance watching Will Levis struggle before being benched added some entertainment value and made powering through the hangover well worth it.

It's not always easy being an influencer, but sometimes the stars align and everything works out in your favor. Sunday was one of those days for Duddy, who, it turns out, was the real talent in her relationship with her ex.