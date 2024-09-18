Will Levis' Ex Shares Ruthless Post After Titans Quarterback's Rough Start

Gia Duddy isn't letting an opportunity to pile on the Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis after his rough start to the season pass her by. The ex-girlfriend of the second-rounder is using her influencer status to send a message.

Why not? It's 2024 and if you want to get a message across, the best way to do that with more than half a million TikTok followers is through a post on the app where you let the captions and text overlays do the talking.

What a beautiful use of technology. Without it, we would only be able to guess what Gia thought of Levis' miserable 0-2 start. Now we know that she thinks his failure to throw for 200 yards in a game and his insanely laughable turnovers.

She thinks it's something called karma. Oh no, talk about kicking a guy when he's down. Sure, he's moved on with The Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller. But the last thing he wants is his ex popping up to celebrate his misfortunes on the field.

Gia's not stupid. She knows that, which is why, without mentioning Will Levis by name or the Titans 0-2 start, she shared this video she captioned, "let the universe take care of it."

Will Levis' ex-girlfriend, influencer Gia Duddy, takes a Victory Lap after the quarterback struggles to start the season

If the caption wasn't enough of a hint for her followers, Gia added a text overlay that drove the point home and wouldn't have been there had Levis played well, and the Titans won one or both games to start the season. He has nobody to blame here but himself.

She wrote, "no revenge because if I believe in anything it's karma."

You don't need this kind of distraction when you're trying to right the ship and up your game. This sort of drama can creep in and sit in the back of your mind if you let it.

We're going to see what Levis is made of when the Titans host the Green Bay Packers. Is he going to be able to block out the noise and get things back on track or is he going to let it affect him and try to do too much?

It's time for Levis to stop the bleeding. He doesn't want to see any more of these types of posts popping up on social media. It's bad enough that his turnovers are being roasted.

As for Gia Duddy, she'll be keeping her eye on his play, but she's also turned the page from hot girl summer to cuffing season. Remember, you miss one hundred percent of the shot you don't take.