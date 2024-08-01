Will Levis' New Girlfriend Victoria Fuller Makes Her Titans Training Camp Debut

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is heading into his second season in the NFL much like he did his rookie season. In a relationship with an absolute stunner.

His ex, Gia Duddy, turned heads on Draft Night while he slid down to the Titans, and she spun that attention into Instagram fame. But she didn't make it very far into Levis' first season in the league.

The two, who dated in college, split not long after she packed her bags to join him in Nashville.

On Monday morning, Levis made an informal announcement that his run as an eligible bachelor, following his three-year relationship with Duddy, had come to an end.

The 25-year-old signal-caller let it be known on social media. He shared a picture on his Instagram Story with The Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller, whom he tagged in the post.

Fast-forward to Thursday and while Levis and the Titans were busy putting in work on the field at training camp, Fuller was busy making her NFL debut on the sideline "flirting with the qb."

Victoria Fuller Makes NFL Debut At Titans Training Camp Alongside Will Levis

Not a bad NFL debut for Fuller. It's not on the same level as Levis' ex, obviously. But not much can compete with the frenzy that surrounds a solid performance on Draft Night.

Fuller, being a reality TV star, already has more than 700k Instagram followers. So dropping in from the sideline on her Instagram Story is going to create some buzz on its own.

As for Levis, he's clearly had a solid off-season. That's now carrying over into training camp which, in a perfect world, will translate into some on the field success when the games start to count.

Levis and Fuller will first have to get through the preseason before turning their attention to navigating the regular season. If last season proved anything, that can be easier said than done.