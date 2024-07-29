Will Levis Appears To Have A New Girlfriend, And She's An Instagram Star: PHOTOS

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis appears to be dating Victoria Fuller.

Admittedly, I had never heard of Victoria Fuller prior to reading about the relationship in the New York Post once it became Instagram official with a post of the two on his story.

It turns out the Titans passer appears to have snagged himself a star for a girlfriend. She was on the 24th season of "The Bachelor," and has a staggering 715,000 followers on Instagram.

Those are far from rookie numbers.

Will Levis goes Instagram official with Victoria Fuller.

For those of you who might not remember, Levis had been dating Gia Duddy, and the two became a bit of a meme couple after their reactions during the NFL Draft as Levis fell down the board and out of the first round.

Well, Duddy is out the door, and that means it's time to fill the void she left behind. The best way to get over any failed relationship is to find another one.

Or, you can just hit the bars with the boys and embrace the bachelor mentality. Clearly, he appears to have chosen the former over the latter, and it seems like he snagged himself a winner.

Levis is the unquestioned starter at QB for the Titans after an up and down rookie season last year. Now, he's snagged himself what is by any standard an elite WAG.

At the very least, it's going to be great for the content game here at OutKick. I have a feeling that Fuller is going to be a hit with the audience.

Best of luck to the happy couple! Let's hope it's true love at its finest…..and also a content machine for those of us in the trenches. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.