Will Levis One-Ups His Week 1 Interception With Hilariously Bad Turnover Against Jets, Gets Torched By Coach

Nobody turns over the football like Will Levis turns over the football. The Tennessee Titans quarterback is now two-for-two in making horrendous decisions on the field through two games this season.

Last week, Levis handed the Chicago Bears a win over the Titans by throwing a pick-six in the fourth quarter while trying to avoid a sack. After checking the box for throwing the worst interception of Week 1, the Kentucky product decided to check the box for the worst fumble of Week 2.

In a third-and-goal situation in the second quarter, Levis elected to show off his bowling skills in the middle of the play.

While leaping over a Jets defender, and while in mid-air, Levis essentially rolled the football toward running back Tyjae Spears only to have New York pounce on the football.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan reacted to the turnover by asking Levis the only question needed: what the f--k are you doing?

The next drive for the Titans began with another turnover from Levis on a deep ball down the sideline. Two plays and two turnovers is not a recipe for success.

We may only be two weeks into the NFL season, but Levis is building a brand of being a player who doesn't exactly handle pressure all that well. Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson offered up a rather spot-on assessment of the Titans QB leading into their matchup in Nashville.

"He’s a talented athlete and can throw the ball pretty well," Johnson said. "But just watching film and just understanding some things about him, especially when he comes out, he’s one of those guys that, when things aren’t going his way, he kind of can panic a little early."

Will Levis: a guy with a cannon for a right arm who has a tendency to panic. That sounds about right.