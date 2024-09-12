Jets LB Jermaine Johnson Calls Out Will Levis For Tendency To ‘Panic’ Under Pressure

The New York Jets defense had a rough outing against the San Francisco 49ers in their season opener on Monday night. But according to Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson, they aren't too worried about Week 2.

Gang Green travels to Nashville this weekend to take on the Tennessee Titans, who had plenty of their own struggles in Week 1. The Titans blew a 17-3 halftime lead against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. And after throwing a costly and "bonehead" pick-six in the fourth quarter, Will Levis took a hefty amount of criticism.

Johnson, too, offered a less-than-complimentary scouting report on the Titans' QB — noting his tendency to "panic" under pressure.

"He’s a talented athlete and can throw the ball pretty well," Johnson said. "But just watching film and just understanding some things about him, especially when he comes out, he’s one of those guys that, when things aren’t going his way, he kind of can panic a little early."

Johnson's comments about Levis aren't entirely unwarranted. The second-year QB struggled mightily on Sunday, finishing the game 19-of-32 for 127 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and a lost fumble as the Bears' defense and special teams took control of the game.

Still, now might not be a good time for the Jets to overlook their opponents.

Jermaine Johnson, Jets Looking To Bounce Back In Week 2

In Aaron Rodgers' much-anticipated return, the Jets fell to the 49ers, 32-19.

And while there's plenty of blame to go around in New York, it was a particularly bad game for Johnson. The Pro Bowler missed a couple of tackles and finished with an abysmal Pro Football Focus grade of 30.1, the worst of his career.

Johnson later stood up in the film session and apologized to his teammates for not doing a better job of setting the edge.

"That’s something I take very seriously and that was the first thing I said (to the team). I stood up, ‘I’m sorry y’all. I let you all down. The edges were not what they should have been in my part,’ " Johnson said. "All I can do is be a thumb-pointer. Look at film, see how I can fix it. That’s what I’m doing and that’s what I’m pretty sure every guy in this locker room is doing."

Now, the Jets will have an opportunity to "fix it" against Tennessee. The good news is, the Titans should prove to be much less of a challenge than the reigning NFC Champion 49ers. The bad news is, Johnson just gave them bulletin board material.

And if Will Levis comes out and lights up the Jets D on Sunday, Johnson's going to owe his teammates another apology.