Aaron Rodgers Survives More Than Four Plays But It Might Not Matter For Last-Place Jets

The good news for the New York Jets? Aaron Rodgers lasted more than four plays, which already puts him leaps and bounds ahead of last year when all his hopes and aspirations for the season ended after just four plays.

Rodgers, 41 years old before this season ends, can celebrate that personal victory.

But a team victory? An accomplishment that suggests the Jets must be reckoned with in 2024?

Nope.

Jets Expect But Didn't Achieve Greatness

The Jets today are in last place in the AFC East.

"We expect greatness when we step on the field," Rodgers said. "There were moments, for sure. Moments that felt really good. But not sustained."

Not sustained as in fleeting.

When it was over and the San Francisco 49ers had shown Rodgers the difference between a championship-caliber team and the Jets, the quarterback was asked about that difference.

"They are a championship-level group," Rodgers said. "I hope we see them there."

He meant in the Super Bowl in February.

Contrast Between Jets, Niners Is Stark

And that's a nice thought, but after this game it seems more like a wish than a possibility.

The Jets didn't compare well with the defending NFC champions.

The 49ers scored on eight consecutive drives.

The 49ers rushed for 180 yards.

And they did all this without Christian McCaffrey, the NFL's offensive player of the year in 2023.

The tough pill for the Jets is they stunk at full strength. The Niners gained 401 yards against a defense everyone in New York insists is playoff-caliber.

And the New York offense that averaged 15.8 points per game with ordinary schlubs at quarterback in 2023 scored only 13 points while Rodgers was in the game.

Rodgers, Saleh Remain Confident

So the Earth's lone sane Jets fan would mutter about whether Rodgers is all that. And wonder if coach Robert Saleh, 18-34 in his tenure, is the right leader for the franchise.

The weird thing, however, is both Saleh and Rodgers – who didn't do a great job on the field – were convincing in winning the press conference.

"They're an elite football team," Saleh said, explaining the blowout. "I know they were missing Christian, but they still have Deebo (Samuel) and (Brandon) Aiyuk, and Jennings and a really good o-line and a really good quarterback.

"It's a championship outfit and they introduced us to championship football. We'll get that (expletive) fixed."

Robert Saleh: ‘We’ll Be Better'

This suggests when the other team is good, the Jets are doomed. But Saleh had good news:

"We'll be better, 100 percent," he promised. "I'm not worried. And, like I said, give San Francisco a lot of credit. I'm not worried offensively. I'm not worried defensively. We'll get it fixed."

The Jets need to fix Rodgers, of all people.

He hasn't played this much since 2022. So there may be some adjustment that must occur as he reacquaints with the game and gets to know his teammates at actual game speed.

But Rodgers, who threw one touchdown and one interception, looked like the third-best quarterback this game behind San Francisco's Brock Purdy and his backup Tyrod Taylor who finished the game by leading the offense to a touchdown.

"No excuses," Rodgers said. "We got to play better. I got to play better. We'll bounce back.

"I can play better. I felt overall I was getting the ball out pretty good. But I had some opportunities I'd like back."