Will Levis Throws One Of The Most-Embarrassing Pick Sixes You'll Ever See

Things were going just fine for the Tennessee Titans and quarterback Will Levis in the first half of their season opener against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, but then things turned bad, real bad.

Early in the third quarter leading the game 17-3, the Titans had a punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown by Jonathan Owens allowing the Bears back in the game. While a blocked punt scoop and score is bad on its own, Levis one-upped his special teams with an embarrassing moment of his own in the fourth quarter.

While hanging onto a one-point lead at 17-16, Levis and the Titans faced a third-and-6 situation on their own 45-yard line. The Bears brought an aggressive blitz on the play and got hold of Levis in the backfield, and instead of taking the sack, the former Kentucky star elected to throw a pitch-pass toward a receiver.

Spoiler alert: the ball did not find his receiver, but instead fell into the arms of Tyrique Stevenson who could have walked into the end zone for the pick-six.

Every ounce of momentum of the game was now on Chicago's side, and the Titans answered the pick-6 with a quick three-and-out before throwing another late interception to close out the game in the Bears' favor.

While it's just one game into year two for Levis, he simply can not make those types of decisions if he wants to keep his QB1 job into the offseason.

The former second-round pick finished the contest with just 127 passing yards, one score, two interceptions, and 36 yards on the ground.