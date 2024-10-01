Will Levis Gets Memed To Death, Yet Again, After Weird Game Against Dolphins

No player in the NFL has been more consistent this season than Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. Not in terms of actual play, of course, because he's been nothing shy of terrible, but he's delivered some incredibly entertaining moments week after week.

The Titans' trip to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Monday night was no exception, as Levis managed to create multiple meme-worthy moments despite leaving the game early on after picking up a shoulder injury.

The former Kentucky star wasted no time in getting NFL fans going on social media by throwing an interception during Tennessee's first drive in which Miami's Emmanuel Ogbah caught the pass between his legs.

While the interception was certainly a unique one, Levis' immediate reaction to throwing his sixth interception of the season is what caught everyone's attention.

Levis admitting "I didn't see him at all" is probably not what Titans fans want to hear from the man that, for the moment, is being tabbed as the franchise quarterback.

The next drive for Levis ended up being even worse for the signal caller.

While going all out with an impressive dive toward the first-down marker on the sideline, Levis injured his throwing shoulder and ultimately did not return to the game.

The photo of Levis' dive, which looked like something straight out of ‘Friday Night Lights,’ immediately got added to the list of his electric moments for the season.

Levis' night may have been done on the field, but he still delivered the goods on the sideline while sitting next to Mason Rudolph, who ultimately led Tennessee to a 31-19 win.

I'm no NFL historian, but I'm pretty confident in saying that nobody has created more meme-worthy moments through four games of a season than Mr. Levis.

Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan confirmed that Levis will still be QB1 for the Titans moving forward as long as he is healthy, so we're in for more treats in the near future.