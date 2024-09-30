Will Levis Starts Monday Night Football With Terrible Interception, Then Suffers Injury Vs. Dolphins

It wouldn't be a Tennessee Titans game without a horrible Will Levis decision, and we didn't have to wait long this week!

Well, technically we did, since the Titans didn't play until Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.

But, once the game started, Will Levis was immediately on his game. And by that I mean making terrible decisions on the football field.

Tennessee started with the football and should have quickly gone three-and-out. However, Dolphins defender Jaelen Phillips was flagged for roughing-the-passer on a third-down incompletion.

No worries, though, the Titans' offense couldn't take advantage because Levis just can't help but do things that make you go, "What the hell was that?"

Earlier this year, even his coach asked him, "What the f**k are you doing??" after a horrible play.

You have to think Brian Callahan had the same question after this first-quarter throw against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football:

Yikes. What is Levis even looking at?

I guess, in his defense, the defender who caught the interception was a small cornerback that he might not have seen.

Oh, wait. It was Dolphins defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah, who stands 6'4" and weighs 275 pounds.

Yet, Levis says to his coach, "I didn't see him at all."

Will Levis cannot help but make bad plays, having turned the ball over in every game this season, with each one seemingly more inexplicable than the last.

Will Levis hurt his shoulder on the Titans' second drive against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

Following the Levis interception, the Dolphins quickly drove into Titans' territory. However, Miami had a bad turnover of its own when quarterback Tyler Huntley threw a lateral to Tyreek Hill that Hill couldn't grab.

That made it a live ball and the Titans recovered.

On a third-down play on the ensuing possession, Levis tried to scramble for a first down. He dove for the line-to-gain, but came up just short.

The second-year quarterback also landed hard on his shoulder and could be seen on the broadcast mouthing, "I think I hurt my shoulder."

After a Dolphins punt, Titans backup Mason Rudolph came on to the field with the offense.

The Titans announced that Levis was "questionable" to return with the injury, but Levis was seen on the sideline wearing his helmet and trying to get back into the game.

But perhaps the Titans coaches want to see what Rudolph can do.

After all, it can't get any worse, right?

Right?