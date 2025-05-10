Touch 'Em All: Rafael Devers Could Ruin The Red Sox, Is The New Pope A White Sox Or Cubs Fan? & More

Rafael Devers needs a reality check, fast.

This offseason, the Boston Red Sox finally committed to building a winning team, stopped being cheap, and got some big-time players to fill some massive needs on the roster. But the season has been mired by some challenges in the early going thanks to one of the biggest stars on the team.

One of the biggest hurdles Boston faced was convincing Rafael Devers that surrendering third base duties to newcomer Alex Bregman and being a DH would be good for him . That gave me a lot of anxiety that the first good Sox team in years would implode before things started.

But things worked out, and I could relax again - for about a month.

Sure, they’ve been alright in the early going (though they’ve lost three games to the Chicago White Sox - ugh). But the Devers drama has once again popped up - and it's gotten worse this time.

After the Red Sox-Rangers game on Thursday, Devers gave an extremely blunt answer to reporters who asked him if he would ever consider playing first base. Right now, the Red Sox need help on that side of the infield, but Devers wants no part of it.

Alrighty then!

Devers really needs to change his attitude here. For the next nine years (this year included ), he will make no less than $27 million per season. Right now, he’s making that much money coming to the plate four times a game, seeing if he can get a hit, and sitting back down on the bench.

Seems like a sweet gig to me!

But here he is, acting like an entitled brat, saying he won’t play first because he’s already sacrificed so much by giving up the hot corner.

Come on Raffy, you’re better than that.

I want this Red Sox team to do well, and I feel like this is the first team in years that they can finally get back to October and do some damage. But Devers could hamper that pursuit because his ego is bigger than the Green Monster.

We need you, Raffy, minus the attitude.

Which Chicago MLB Team Does The New Pope Root For?

Is Chicago native Robert Francis Prevost a White Sox or a Cubs fan? The debate has been settled.

One thing we know for sure is that he will be the new Pope of the Catholic Church. On Thursday , Prevost was selected by the conclave at the Vatican and will take the name of Leo XIV while serving as head of the church. He is the first American-born man to be chosen for the office.

Read: Betting On Pope Leo Proves To Be Lucrative For Select Few, But At What Sick Cost

Right away, Chicago baseball teams wanted to claim his fandom for their own. But whether he is a Cubs or White Sox fan is still a mystery.

ABC reported shortly after the pope’s election that he was a Cubs fan.

However, Prevost’ brother, John, had an interview with Chicago's WGN News in which he emphatically blasted the notion that he was a fan of the city’s Northside team.

ABC even course-corrected after getting its initial report wrong - stop me if you've heard that before.

Frankly, I think the White Sox need this one more than the Cubs. Chicago (the Southside) keeps finding ways to lose games in the most horrendous fashions possible, and they probably need divine intervention at this point to have any hopes of turning things around.

Maybe the new Pope could help with that?

"Heavenly Father, I beseech you to grant us with your presence at today’s mass…and that the White Sox will stop being an embarrassment to us loyal fans. We need you to help them. Amen."

The Pirates Fan Who Fell Over An Outfield Wall Is Making Significant Recovery Progress

Kavan Markwood, the fan who fell 20 feet from a wall at PNC park , is alive and doing alright.

Yes, he’s still in serious pain. After the fall, he suffered a:

Brain injury

Broken spine

Broken ribs

Lung damage

However, Markwood is taking a pretty humorous approach to the whole matter.

He first told TribLive.com that he felt good, all things considered, though he was still in a world of pain.

"I’m all right," Markwood said. "I can’t really sleep. I have a lot of back pain."

After that, his funny bone activated, and he gave this banger of a one-line when asked about the extent of his injuries.

"Broken everything. I think when I get home I’ll just put ice on it," Markwood said.

Yeah, I think some ice - and a few doses of morphine - should do the trick.

Hoping but nothing for the best for Markwood. Seems like a great guy.

Around The Horn - Quick-Hit Highlights And Oddities From The Week

I guarantee you that no fan in the MLB is going to have a better catch this year than this Yankees fan.

With his toddler daughter on his shoulders, this dad hauled in a souvenir ball - with his daughter covering his eyes.

What a freaking legend.

Red Sox CF Makes A Huge Play In The Clutch

71 percent of the world is covered by water. The rest is covered by Cedanne Rafaela.

In the top of the ninth of a game against the Texas Rangers, Rafaela ran a mile to track down a fly ball to the deepest part of Fenway Park. He was able to hang on for the crucial out after ramming into the wall.

Is it just me, or have outfielders been making a ton of good plays this year?

This Comedian Gets Why Baseball Is So Great

Zoltan Kaszas explained in a way only a comedian can why baseball should go back to being America's most popular sport.

Please listen to this. It's well worth your time.

…

That's it for this week! Thanks for reading, and let me know what your thoughts are about this or anything else MLB-related at john.simmons@outkick.com.