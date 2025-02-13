Alex Bregman Signs Massive, Deferred Money Deal With Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman's long free agency nightmare is finally over.

Bregman entered the 2024-2025 offseason as one of the most desirable available position players. While he declined in 2024, he'd be playing the entirety of 2025 at 31-years-old, was among the best defensive third basemen in baseball, a career .366 on base percentage and batting line 35 percent better than league average.

Bregman, understandably, was hoping for a long-term deal to secure the rest of his career. But nothing materialized, even with spring training now officially underway. Late Wednesday evening, news broke that Bregman had finally found a team, and while the destination isn't surprising, the structure of his contract certainly is.

Chandler Rome from The Athletic reported that Bregman had agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, officially ending his tenure with the Houston Astros. Kinda.

Alex Bregman Makes Red Sox Infield That Much Stronger

Boston had been looking to add more talent after missing the postseason in three consecutive seasons, and Bregman certainly brings talent. But instead of a long-term, lower annual average value deal, the $40 million per year salary is one of the highest in baseball history.

Except, several reports then confirmed that Bregman's deal includes a significant amount of deferred money. Hey, who knew? Teams other than the Dodgers are allowed to sign deferred contracts! Like, the Mets with Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz, Rafael Devers and Chris Sale with the Red Sox (Sale is now on the Braves), Christian Yelich with the Brewers, J.T. Realmuto with the Phillies, Nolan Arenado with the Rockies (now Cardinals) and so on.

Get ready for the "Red Sox are ruining baseball" complaints…right?

Regardless of the contract structure, Boston apparently intends to play Bregman at second base, with Rafael Devers staying at third. It's a bit of an odd fit; Devers is rated as a below average defensive third baseman, while Bregman's one of the best. But egos are egos, and Devers reportedly does not want to move.

Still, Boston is undoubtedly a better team with Bregman on it, and quietly has had one of the best offseasons in baseball. Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and now Bregman give Boston the depth to compete in a tough AL East with the Yankees, Orioles, Blue Jays and always-dangerous Rays.

And after years of crying poor, despite playing in Boston, it's nice to see the Red Sox finally admitting that they aren't. Suddenly, a return to playoff baseball seems a lot more realistic.