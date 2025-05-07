Pirates Fan Who Fell 20 Feet From Stands Speaks Out For First Time After Incident

Kavan Markwood, 20, is recovering after falling from the Clemente Wall last week during a home game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

Markwood lay unresponsive on the warning track for minutes after his fall, then was transported to Allegheny General Hospital.

Breaking his fall with his torso, descending from more than 20 feet, Markwood suffered a brain injury, along with a broken spine, ribs, and lung damage.

With fans, Pittsburgh personnel, and others waiting on Markwood's status after the near-fatal fall, Kavan spoke out a week after his fall to detail his progress.

"I’m all right," Markwood told TribLive.com. "I can’t really sleep. I have a lot of back pain."

When asked about the extent of his injuries, Markwood replied, "Broken everything. I think when I get home I’ll just put ice on it."

The outlet added that Markwood has yet to see the viral, ghastly videos of his fall off the Clemente Wall.

Markwood's incident occurred in the seventh inning after an RBI double by Pirates' Andrew McCutchen, which sent fans at PNC Park into celebration, during which Markwood leaped up and fell over the railing, onto the field below.

Days after the incident, Markwood was identified as a former linebacker who played Division II college football for Walsh University in North Canton and later Wheeling University in West Virginia in 2023.

Expectations are for Markwood to go home in a week, though the recovery process will extend far beyond that, according to Markwood.

Players and fans were left shaken in the ensuing days of the incident as most folks held their breath hoping Markwood would survive after being in ‘critical condition.’

The GoFundMe set up in Markwood's name has amassed close to $50,000 in one week.

