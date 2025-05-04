PNC Park Fan Who Fell From Clemente Wall Is Awake, Responsive

The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell from the Clemente Wall on Wednesday, descending more than 21 feet and landing in critical condition, is awake and responsive.

It’s the first positive sign of the fan’s recovery and, frankly, the only good news to emerge from the Pirates in recent days.

The footage of Kevan Markwood jumping and falling from the rails during the Pirates-Cubs matchup at PNC Park was a harrowing sight for everyone, including players and fans, this week.

READ: Pirates Owner Gives Public Statement On Fan Who Fell Off Clemente Wall

Markwood, 20, a former college football player, fell onto the warning track and received aid from EMS for several minutes before being transported to Allegheny General Hospital’s trauma center.

A GoFundMe dedicated to Markwood was established, with updates shared through the donation site. One update, posted on Saturday, noted that Markwood is now speaking after being unresponsive since the fall.

Jennifer Phillips, who’s managing the fundraiser, shared the encouraging news over the weekend.

"After everything he’s endured since the accident on Wednesday night, this progress feels nothing short of miraculous," Phillips relayed. "He still has a long road ahead, but today brought a moment of hope we’ve all been holding onto."

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $30,000 since the incident.

Pittsburgh won the game against Chicago on Wednesday, 4-3, but has not won since (as of Sunday).

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela