Pirates Owner Gives Public Statement On Fan Who Fell Off Clemente Wall, Still in 'Critical Condition'

Personnel at PNC Park are still shaken up by the dreadful incident on Wednesday night when a fan fell more than 21 feet, over the Clemente Wall, while watching the Pirates and Cubs game.

The fan lay motionless on the warning track at PNC after suffering the hard fall, with his upper body appearing to break the fall.

The fan (identified as 20-year-old former college football player, Kavan Markwood) was taken to Allegheny General Hospital after being tended to by EMS professionals for several minutes, according to reports, and remains in critical condition. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Violent Crimes is investigating the scene.

With a dark cloud hanging over Thursday's Game 3 between the Bucs and Cubs, Pirates players and chairman Bob Nutting addressed the morbid incident from the night before.

In a statement read publicly to the fans attending Game 3, Nutting gave his heartfelt message to the fan's family and fellow attendees still reeling from Wednesday's scene.

"We are all deeply saddened and truly heartbroken after the terrible accident that occurred last night. It was one of the most difficult moments many of us have ever experienced. We are devastated. Pirates baseball is a community, and our fans are like family. In times like these, we must come together, support one another, and keep him and his loved ones in our prayers.

"We also want to thank and appreciate the efforts of the first responders who rushed to his attention and provided him with compassionate care."

As reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, fans at PNC Park admitted to feeling the somber mood even a day after the fan fell.

No further details were confirmed as to how the fan suffered the incident. He fell during the seventh inning, right as Pirates star Andrew McCutchen hit an RBI double. Fans cheered until moments later the stadium went silent as they noticed the motionless man, who wasn't wearing a shirt, on the warning track.

McCutchen delivered his thoughts on the fan incident after the game and gave an additional reaction the next morning before the Pirates media.

"Yeah, I mean, all of us here, we’re devastated by the situation that took place yesterday," McCutchen told reporters. "We all came in here, together as a team, after the game and said a prayer for him."

Pirates manager Derek Shelton, absent for Game 3, gave an emotional response to watching the incident unfold after the Pirates' 4-3 win on Wednesday.

"Before we start, I just want to offer thoughts and prayers with the incident that happened earlier in the game and thank both our medical staff, the Cubs medical staff, EMS, everybody that got to the gentleman and just ask everybody to keep him in your prayers," Shelton said.

"Even though it’s 350 feet away," Shelton explained, "the fact of how it went down, and then lying motionless while a play is going on … it’s extremely unfortunate. I mean, that’s an understatement."

