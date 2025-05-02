Go-Fund-Me Set Up For Pirates Fan In Critical Condition After Shocking Fall

It was a tragic week in Major League Baseball, with a Nationals coaching staff member collapsing on the field during batting practice in one game, and a Pittsburgh Pirates fan falling over the right field fence in another.

The fan, Kavan Markwood, was stretchered off the field after a several-minute delay.

He was listed initially as being in "critical condition," which, as of Friday, has not improved. Pirates owner Bob Nutting issued a statement addressing the situation and the fall:

"We are all deeply saddened and truly heartbroken after the terrible accident that occurred last night. It was one of the most difficult moments many of us have ever experienced. We are devastated. Pirates baseball is a community, and our fans are like family. In times like these, we must come together, support one another, and keep him and his loved ones in our prayers.

"We also want to thank and appreciate the efforts of the first responders who rushed to his attention and provided him with compassionate care."

Now Markwood's family has set up a Go-Fund-Me to help pay for his medical care and recovery.

Pittsburgh Pirates Fan Continues To Be In Critical Condition

The Go-Fund-Me will help with "medical bills and financial hardships that this family is experiencing right now," per the listing.

"Hello my name is Jennifer Phillips and I am reaching out today as any concerned parent should," the page says. "I am writing this today with a heavy heart but also with hope . Our society has made it so easy to judge an individual or a situation with social media which is always just an opinion. Please always remember that this individual may be very special to many other people . Can you imagine what their loved ones are going through and feeling ? I know this young man very well and I know that he is very strong but he is also battling for his young life. Please be considerate during this tragic time. Also thank you for all other love and prayers that everyone is sending. I have created this fund raiser because of the tragedy that occurred a few evenings ago at PNC park . This fund raiser will help to assist with any medical bills and financial hardships that this family is experiencing right now . Every donation, no matter how small, will make a big difference . Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support will mean the world to this family-whether it’s through a donation or simply sharing this page. #KAVANSTRONG"

The fundraiser has already raised over $12,100 out of a $17,000 goal. Hopefully they reach the goal and Markwood makes a full recovery.