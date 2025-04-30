Fan Falls From Clemente Wall At Cubs-Pirates Game, Stretchered Off

A frightening scene unfolded at PNC Park on Wednesday when a fan fell from the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right-center field during the Pirates-Cubs matchup.

Graphic footage from the game shows the hard landing on the field.

In the seventh inning, fans were celebrating Andrew McCutchen hitting an RBI double at the time of the fan's fall.

Pittsburgh released a statement after the game.

"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play.

"Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

KDKA-TV photographer Ian Smith relayed footage from the scene, showing medical personnel tending to the fan before taking him off the field on a stretcher and cart.

Pirates Manager Derek Shelton addressed the fan's incident after the game.

"The fact of how it went down, lying motionless, it's extremely unfortunate, that's an understatement," Shelton said.

He added, "I want to offer thoughts and prayers with the incident that happened earlier in the game and thank both our medical staff, the Cubs medical staff, EMS, everybody that got to the gentleman and just ask everybody to keep him in your prayers."

