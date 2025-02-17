Rafael Devers' Refusal To Be A DH Isn't A Problem - Yet

The Boston Red Sox signed third baseman Aleg Bregman from the Houston Astros, but Rafael Devers made it clear that he doesn’t want his new teammate to use his defensive skills there.

To be clear, it's not that Bregman is a bad defensive player, far from it; in fact, he won the AL Gold Glove playing the hot corner last year. The only "problem" (and its a good one) with his signing is that Boston already has a third baseman in Devers.

And in an interview earlier today, Devers said that he wants to stay at his position.

"I told them no. I'm a third baseman," Devers said when asked about moving to DH . "... I think we have a hell of a team and I'm grateful ownership for the moves they made. Third base is my position. I don't know what their plans are. I made it clear my desires and whatever happens we'll see."

This doesn’t automatically mean there is trouble in Beantown - yet. The Red Sox have already talked about shifting Bregman to second base, which would help avoid creating any sort of defensive dilemma.

However, the sternness of his response and body language is a little concerning. He was hesitant - and borderline antagonistic - to the idea of being a designated hitter and making his job easier. These could be the early signs of an ego issue for Devers, and bruised egos always affect a clubhouse negatively.

As a Red Sox fan, I’d rather see Bregman at third and keep Devers focused on hitting bombs. But more importantly, I wouldn’t want Devers to let his personal wishes get in the way of creating a bad atmosphere on what many people are calling the most improved team in the MLB .

The Red Sox will begin their season on March 27 on the road against the Texas Rangers. We will find out then which third baseman Boston rolls with on defense.