The Chicago White Sox Have Now Shown Us The Most Painful Way To Lose A Baseball Game

The Chicago White Sox – a very bad baseball team, but, surprisingly, not the worst in the league this year – found a new, painful way to lose a baseball game Tuesday night.

I mean, it was just brutal stuff – even for the White Sox. Feel like South Side Chicago fans are numb to stuff like this at this point, but my goodness, how much pain can one fanbase take? I'm a Red Sox fan, and we stink right now – but at least we're trying. Sort of.

But the White Sox? THESE White Sox? Whoooooooooooooooof:

Not the best look for Chase Meidroth here

My God. Like I said, just brutal stuff here. And the kid who took it off the dome? He's gonna be a star in this league.

This is inside baseball stuff that none of you care about, but this Chase Meidroth fella is who the Red Sox traded to the White Sox for Garret Crochet. He was the centerpiece of that deal, and he's gonna be a star sooner rather than later.

But right now? Today? May 7, 2025? He ain't feeling it quite yet. Taking a ball off the dome, to cost your team the game – the Sox, of course, would go on to lose – has to be so emasculating. I don't know how you come back from that.

I played for the worst DIII college baseball team in America from 2012-15. Trust me on this one. We won five games in three years. We were badddddddd.

But I don't know that I can recall seeing something like this happening. Sure, we made 14 errors a game, but I don't remember seeing someone misplaying a lazy pop-up in such embarrassing fashion.

Oh well. You live and you learn. Chase will be better for this. He'll bounce back. But not today. Today, he's miserable. And, frankly, concussed.

Sad.