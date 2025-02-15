Team USA Starts Three Fights With Team Canada After Canadians Boo US National Anthem

The classiness of the Canadian people was on full display at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday night.

As part of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the fireworks in the much-anticipated showdown between Team USA and Team Canada started before the puck was even dropped.

As they have in the past, the Canadian fans booed the American national anthem, but with much more fervor than they did earlier in the tournament.

Despite a plea from the in-arena PA announcer for fans to "respect" the anthem of the opposing nation, fans of Team Canada couldn't help but throw any shred of dignity out the window with their booing of the U.S. National Anthem. Jealousy is a hell of a drug.

After Canadian fans booed the American national anthem earlier in the tournament, several Team USA players expressed their displeasure.

One of those players was Matthew Tkachuk.

"I didn’t like it. That’s all I got," Tkachuk said on Friday.

Well, he showed exactly how he felt the second the puck actually hit the ice to start the game.

But the Americans weren't done showing Canada exactly what they thought of their north-of-the-border neighbors' ignorant behavior.

Matthew Tkachuk's brother, Brady, was the next man up.

If you thought that was the end of it, you'd be wrong.

American J.T. Miller started the third fight of the game just nine seconds into the contest.

Immediately following the bouts, I received a text from my dad.

"Total disrespect from the Canadian people towards their big brother, who keeps them safe," he wrote. He also texted a few other things, but I can't print those.

Just because the United States keeps Canada safe off the ice, doesn't mean Team USA players have to keep Team Canada players safe on the ice. Perhaps Canadian fans should recognize where they'd be without the United States.

God Bless America.