This Hype Video For The Four Nations Faceoff Game Between USA And Canada Will Have You Ready For War

If you’re not already excited about the Team USA-Team Canada matchup in the Four Nations Faceoff, this video will do the trick.

At 8 p.m. on ABC, the two North American rivals will play in a Round Robin match of this brand new tournament organized by the NHL. So far, it's been a massive success, and tonight’s matchup figures to contribute to the trend of phenomenal games.

There might not be a bigger rivalry on the international sports scene than the USA-Canada men’s hockey rivalry, so a moment like this deserves a hype video of epic quality - and that’s what we got.

Narrated by Mike Eruzione - the man who scored the game-winning goal against the U.S.S.R. in the "Miracle on Ice" game - the video features Auston Matthews (USA), Sydney Crosby and Connor McDavid (both Canadians). They all reminisce about what playing for their nation means to them, while looking forward to tonight's game.

Run me through a wall. So far in this young year, this is the sporting event that I’ve gotten the most excited about.

Both of these teams are loaded with an uncanny amount of talent. Heck, the fourth lines of both of these teams could be top lines on some NHL teams. Tonight, they will face off in Montreal in front of a raucous crowd in a game that every player will deeply care about - and want to win. I was already stoked for this game, but this hype video only intensified that excitement.

Is it 8 p.m. yet?