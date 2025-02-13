Weak Canadians Boo U.S. National Anthem During NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off

Canadians have no standing to boo Americans — given we Yanks are the bigger, stronger and cooler counterparts — but for some odd reason, our friends up North felt brave Thursday night … booing the United States' national anthem during the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off.

Let's dig in.

America's Little Brother Felt Tough In The Face Of A Real Nation

Thursday night in Montreal set the stage for the 4 Nations Face-Off — NHL's ‘alt’ to the All-Star Game this year.

Team USA, led by the Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, traveled to Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to take on Team Finland.

Before the match, fans in attendance at Bell Centre — most of them Canadian for damn sure — booed as America's sweet Star Spangled Banner played.

How dare they, said many citizens of the U.S.

There's certainly no need for that kind of political vitriol at such an innocent game as the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Canadians also booed Auston Matthews on Wednesday ahead of Team USA's debut in the tourney — intended as a shot at Americans that won't end well for those maple-loving, hockey-watching Canucks.

READ: Canadian Hockey Player Not Happy About Canadians Booing US National Anthem

Captain America (Matthews) responded to the unusual boos on Wednesday.

"I mean, we play here quite a bit, and obviously, uh, you know, it’s always a great atmosphere," the 27-year-old NHLer said.

"I think it’s something you just embrace and have fun with. I mean, if you’re getting booed, you must be doing something right, so, uh, in the end, um, you know, these are moments, uh, games, situations that you kind of dream of playing in, so I don’t think there’s really any issue in that."

Trump's Coming For Canada

Truthfully, the Canadians acted like bad hosts.

It's no secret that our Canadian brethren aren't so thrilled by President Donald Trump's "threats" of imposing tariffs on Canada for having relied on Americans' goodwill for so many years under Biden.

Trump has also entertained turning Canada into the United States' 51st state to relieve those poor folks of the enormous debt they owe to the U.S.

While it's a pretty sweet deal for Canada, the folks up there are still acting out in rebellion and pretending to be frustrated with a nation that holds all the cards in the international negotiations.

Once Trump took office in January, he began checking receipts on which countries have been taking advantage of America for the last four years.

As Canada continues to act out every time the United States national anthem is played, the Canadians have one lesson waiting for them that Americans (namely Team USA) can gladly follow through on. …

F**k Around and Find Out.

