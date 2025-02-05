Canadian Hockey Player Not Happy About Canadians Booing US National Anthem

It's been a chaotic last week in the non-sports world, with President Donald Trump introducing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

Trump's announcement led to posturing, public statements and anger from the leadership of Canada and Mexico, though it was short-lived. Both countries agreed to deals with the United States to enhance protection on their borders, with tariffs being paused for 30 days.

Still though, in the brief 24 hours or so when it seemed like tariffs would come into effect, Canadians were furious. And they took out their frustration by booing the US National Anthem before several NHL games.

US fans retaliated by booing the Canadian anthem in Nashville, and Predators player Jonathan Marchessault, who is from Canada, was asked about it on Monday night.

"Yeah I don't think like, nothing should be said for any anthems," Marchessault said. "Honestly, the anthem is not made to make political views, it's made for respecting the veterans in both countries. And I think that's something that everybody, like same thing in Canada, they booed the US anthem. At the end of the day we're respecting the veterans and the people that defend our countries, and it's bigger than just trying to do a little, I mean, just trying to give a shot to the other country. People need to think a little further on that."

Jonathan Marchessault Gives Honest Opinion On Fans Booing

Obviously, the Canadian fans started the war of boos after news of the tariff broke, as if the hockey players involved had anything to do with it. The US fans responded in kind in Nashville, understandably annoyed and frustrated that the Canadians took out their anger where it didn't belong.

And as it turns out, like so many other things Trump says and does, it was a negotiating tactic, meant to force Mexico and Canada to commit to border security and other crackdowns that had either been previously announced or were further enhanced.

So the booing was for a minor disagreement that resulted in the status quo in taxes not changing, while the US got what it wanted in ensuring that Canada and Mexico live up to their responsibilities in reducing drug trafficking across the border.

And unrelated, but based on his remarks, Marchessault must have been livid seeing the athletes kneeling for anthems over their political ideology. Just like many other fans, watching incredibly privileged superstars, wealthy and famous for playing a meaningless game, show their disrespect for those who sacrificed themselves or their loved ones for something that actually matters.