Trend Of Canadians Booing 'Star-Spangled Banner' Continues At Canucks Game After President Trump's Tariffs

The trend of Canadian sports fans booing the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ made it to the Western part of the country on Sunday as Vancouver Canucks fans booed during the playing of the U.S. national anthem ahead of the team's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

The boo birds came out as soon as anthem singer Agasha Mutesasira began singing the national anthem inside Rogers Arena. Fans booed throughout the entire song before applauding as the song ended, presumably cheering for the singer, and not the song itself.

"It’s too bad," American and Red Wings forward Patrick Kane said after his team's 3-2 win in Vancouver. "I guess you can maybe understand it from this side, but it seems like it’s a thing that’s going around the league right now."

This new trend of Canadians booing the U.S. anthem began over the weekend after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to place tariffs of 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China. Any energy resources from Canada would be hit at a 10% rate as well, with the order set to go into effect this week.

Fans in Ottawa booed during the playing of ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ ahead of the Senators matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, and fans in Toronto did the same before the Raptors' tip against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon.

The White House shared a fact sheet about the tariffs on Saturday, which explained that the United States is implementing them to hold China, Mexico and Canada responsible "to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country."