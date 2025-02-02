Raptors Fans Boo 15-Year-Old Girl Singing 'Star-Spangled Banner' In Latest Sign Of Disrespect Toward America

The ‘Star-Spangled Banner' has been booed in Canada for a second straight day ahead of a professional sporting event. Fans in Ottawa booed during the playing of the U.S. national anthem ahead of the Senators matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, and fans in Toronto did the same before the Raptors' tip against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon.

The anti-American scene inside Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto was surreal given it was a 15-year-old girl singing the national anthem, according to the AP.

This new trend of Canadians booing the American anthem began over the weekend after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to place tariffs of 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China. Any energy resources from Canada would be hit at a 10% rate as well, with the order set to go into effect this week.

The Trump administration said the legislation is a response to an "extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, (that) constitutes a national emergency."

The White House shared a fact sheet about the tariffs Saturday, explaining that the United States is implementing them to hold China, Mexico and Canada responsible "to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country."

Politics have bled more and more into the sports world over the last handful of years, but Canadians booing the national anthem is a new one.

Booing the anthem will do absolutely nothing when it comes to the actual tariffs themselves, fans know this, but it'll definitely check the box of getting more and more people around the world to talk about it.