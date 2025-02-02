Ottawa Senators Fans Disrespect US National Anthem Over Tariffs

Things are getting spicy on the geopolitical stage after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order enacting tariffs on Mexico, China, and most importantly to this story, Canada.

Judging by the reaction "The Star-Spangled Banner" got from fans at the Canadian Tire Center — home of the NHL's Ottawa Senators — some folks are not happy about it.

The Senators hosted the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night, and as every hockey fan knows, that means that you get two anthems for the price of one.

The visiting team anthem gets played first and this time around it was performed by Ottawa recording artist Mandia, according to The Ottawa Citizen, and I don't think it had anything to do with her singing.

I get they're upset, but I kind of feel like booing any anthem is pretty bush league.

I've seen the Canadian anthem get booed before here in the US and didn't think it was cool, but that's just me.

It probably didn't help that this was in Ottawa, the Canadian capital city, which means a lot of people there may work in politics, and their lives are going to be hell for a bit until this all gets worked out.

On top of the economic factors at play, I think Senators fans were just ready to boo whatever they could. It was a rough week for them.

This week the team posted a photo of their mascot, Spartacat, wearing a half-Senators, half-Quebec Nordiques jersey to promote some preseason games in Quebec City.

This was then accompanied by team owner Michael Andlauer saying he could see the team playing some regular season games there as well. While Andlauer later clarified that he said his intention was to grow the team's fan base in the city, Senators fans saw this as a foreshadowing of attempts to move the team.

It didn't help that the team has hit some roadblocks when it comes to finalizing plans for a new barn.

So, not a lot of happy people in Ottawa these days for various reasons, and this is the result.