Team USA Hockey Players Respond To Canadians Booing National Anthem

The 4 Nations Face-Off is underway in Canada, and, as has become common in recent weeks, the local audience booed the U.S. National Anthem when it played before the game.

Even though the public address announcer asked the "polite" Canadian crowd to respect the anthems for the US and their Finnish opposition, the "Star-Spangled Banner" was greeted with raucous boos.

Apparently, Canada doesn't like being called out for its many failings under the disastrous Justin Trudeau regime.

Regardless, the players on Team USA heard the boos and were, uh, displeased. One of the team's stars, Matthew Tkachuk, was asked about it after the game and had a very terse, one sentence answer as to how he felt about it.

"I didn’t like it. That’s all I got," Tkachuk said.

Sounds about right.

Tkachuk scored two goals, helping lead the US team to an easy 6-1 win over Finland. Team USA added four goals in the third period to put the game away after a close 2-1 start.

When at the White House to celebrate the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup winning season, Tkachuk spoke about the gratitude he feels for being American. Addressing President Donald Trump, Tkachuk said he is "really grateful" every day to be from the US.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for having us today. We greatly appreciate it. Being one of the few Americans, who loves this country so much, it’s such an incredible day for myself. You wake up every day really grateful to be an American. So, thank you," he said.

He wasn't the only one to reference their displeasure with the boos. Coach Mike Sullivan said his team are "proud Americans," excited about representing their country.

"These guys are hockey players, and they’re here to play hockey," Sullivan said. "They’re also proud Americans and it’s a privilege to represent your nation, and all of us that have the opportunity to participate and be part of this U.S. team. It means a lot to all of us.

"We just want to play hockey. We want to compete. We want to represent our nation in the right way."

J.T. Miller said he believes the Team USA roster can use the rivalry to fire them up.

"I think we like it," he said. "Not politically, but maybe just as a sense of, we know where we’re at in Canada and I think that fires us up more than anything. So it’s great."

"Everyone has their own views on things," Brock Faber said. "I’m honored to wear the red, white and blue. For us, we’re just focused on winning games. Obviously, the fans here are going to be against us. And, you know, it’s going to be the same thing when it’s USA-Canada, or whoever, USA-Sweden back home in Boston, right?"

Team Canada and Team USA play each other on Saturday night in Montreal as the two favorites in the 4 Nations tournament, which should be a wild, hotly contested event. Both before puck drop and afterward.

Canada won its first game, holding on against Sweden in a 4-3 overtime victory on Wednesday, and will benefit from the raucous home crowd. Sure to boo even more vociferously than they did on Thursday.