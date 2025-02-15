51st State, Eh? Canadian Hockey Fan Wears Hysterical Trump-Themed Jersey To Four Nations Faceoff

A most unusual - but rather hilarious - hockey jersey was spotted at the Bell Centre ahead of Four Nations Faceoff action this afternoon.

Earlier today, Finland and Sweden each played their second of three round-robin games, with the Fins escaping with a 4-3 overtime victory to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Both of these teams are sporting incredible designs on their sweaters. Just look at the "Suomi" across the Finnish jerseys. And the three crowns on Sweden’s jerseys with a blue and yellow color scheme? Fantastic.

But it wasn’t those jerseys that caught my eye. Instead, it was a Canadian jersey (they play the USA tonight at 8 p.m., I can’t wait for it). However, the name on the back wasn’t (Sydney) Crosby, (Connor) McDavid, or (Nathan) MacKinnon. Instead, it was "Trump," complete with the number 51.

Why would a fan spend money on what is obviously a custom jersey? Well, apparently, he is fan of some things President Trump has said over the past few days.

Ever the visionary, Trump has claimed that he wants to annex Canada and make it America’s 51st state. His argument is that in doing so, America would be able to give Canadians military protection against perceived threats.

"Look, the people would pay much less tax than they’re paying right now, they’d have perfect military protection," Trump said on Thursday. "You have Russian ships, you have China ships, you have Chinese ships. You have lot of ships out there. People are in danger. This is a different world today. It’s a different world, but they need our protection."

You have to take some of Trump’s ideas with a grain of salt. The probability of this happening is very low, and many people would have a reason to oppose it. But if it does happen, it looks like we know of one Canadian who would support the change.