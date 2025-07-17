Steelers Edge Rusher T.J. Watt Becomes NFL's Highest Paid Non-Quarterback

No T.J Watt contract holdout drama for the Steelers.

The old king? Well, he's not dead, but he's not the richest guy in the kingdom anymore. T.J. is the new king because he's got the crown as the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback.

Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a record three-year contract worth a reported $123 million. The deal includes $108 million in fully guaranteed money.

Watt Averages $41 Million Per Season

Watt confirmed the deal on his Instagram account.

The deal pays Watt $41 million per season on an annual average basis.

That eclipses the four-year contract receiver Ja'Marr Chase signed with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this offseason. That deal for $161 million averaged $40.25 million on an annual average basis.

So, long live the new king!

The crown of highest paid non-quarterback has been heavy and worn only temporarily this offseason.

Turnstile Of NFL Highest-Paid Non-QBs

As OutKick reported earlier this week, the NFL has been breaking records in making players the highest paid players at their positions. Ever.

And the highest-paid non-quarterback has been awarded, replaced, replaced again, and replaced again this offseason alone.

Earlier this offseason, Maxx Crosby became the game's highest paid non-quarterback.

Then Myles Garrett became the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback.

Then Chase.

Now Watt.

Watt Won't Cause Drama

The looming signing of Watt makes certain that the Steelers will be able to open training camp next week without any significant drama – aside from, you know, the additions of Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey and D.K. Metcalf this offseason.