NFL's Offseason Of Highest Paid Position Player In History Continues Its Stunning Streak

The NFL has reset the all-time top salaries at 10 positions this offseason.

The latest news is Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets on Tuesday afternoon reached agreement on a four-year deal that pays $120.4 million and makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Gardner, who was the 2022 NFL rookie of the year but has only three interceptions in his three seasons, will average $30.1 million on an annual average basis. The deal also includes a reported $85.6 million in guaranteed money.

NFL Passing Out Big Bucks

And the Jets, who Monday locked up receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $130 million deal, have assured themselves a future with two cornerstone players.

Great.

But pull back from this one team and look at the wider NFL picture this offseason – because it has been staggering how often teams have rewarded their brightest players with the largest contracts in the sport's history.

Consider:

Gardner is now the league's highest-paid cornerback of all time, surpassing Derek Stingley Jr., who was the league's highest-paid cornerback of all time when he signed his new $30 million per year deal in March.

So the league has anointed the highest-paid cornerback ever at the position twice this offseason.

Maxx Crosby Highest-Paid For One Week

Same for edge rusher, where Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders was the highest-paid player at his position of all time as well as the highest-paid non-QB on March. 5. But that lasted only four days because on March 9, Myles Garrett replaced Crosby as the NFL's highest-paid edge rusher of all time.

Garrett also happened to become the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback of all time when he signed his deal.

But he wore that crown only a week because, on March 16, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals became the NFL's highest-paid receiver of all time and the league's highest-paid non-quarterback of all time by signing a deal that averages $40.25 million on an annual average basis.

Barkley Highest-Paid Running Back

It's bonkers because this offseason NFL teams have anointed players at 10 different positions as the all-time highest-paid players at those positions.

This offseason we've seen the NFL crown the highest-paid wide receiver ever (Chase), highest-paid running back ever (Saquon Barkley), highest-paid tight end ever (George Kittle), highest-paid edge rusher ever – twice (Crosby and Garrett).

We've seen the league award the highest-paid off-the-ball linebacker ever (Fred Warner), the highest-paid cornerbacks ever (Stingley and then Gardner), and the highest-paid safety ever (Detroit's Kerby Joseph).

On Tuesday, the Chiefs also made offensive guard Trey Smith the highest-paid guard ever when they gave him a historic four-year deal worth $94 million.

Chase NFL's Highest-Paid Non-QB

What, no special teams players?

Wrong.

Long snapper James Winchester got a one-year deal from the Chiefs worth $1.65 million. And that seemingly modest average is the highest ever at the position.

Finally, the Seahawks gave punter Michael Dickson a four-year deal worth $16.2 million and that $4.05 million average is the highest for an NFL punter.

The NFL has broken all these records throughout the offseason because there has not been a month since the new league year began in March that at least one player agreed or signed a deal that made him the highest-paid at his position on an annual average basis.

It has truly been a boon for the league's best players.