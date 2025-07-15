NFL's Offseason Of Highest Paid Position Player In History Continues Its Stunning Streak

The NFL has reset the all-time top salaries at 10 positions this offseason.

The latest news is Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets on Tuesday afternoon reached agreement on a four-year deal that pays $120.4 million and makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Gardner, who was the 2022 NFL rookie of the year but has only three interceptions in his three seasons, will average $30.1 million on an annual average basis. The deal also includes a reported $85.6 million in guaranteed money.

The New York Jets' first-round picks Jermaine Johnson, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Garrett Wilson are introduced at a press conference. Syndication The Record

NFL Passing Out Big Bucks

And the Jets, who Monday locked up receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $130 million deal, have assured themselves a future with two cornerstone players.

Great.

But pull back from this one team and look at the wider NFL picture this offseason – because it has been staggering how often teams have rewarded their brightest players with the largest contracts in the sport's history.

Consider:

Gardner is now the league's highest-paid cornerback of all time, surpassing Derek Stingley Jr., who was the league's highest-paid cornerback of all time when he signed his new $30 million per year deal in March.

So the league has anointed the highest-paid cornerback ever at the position twice this offseason.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms-up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Maxx Crosby Highest-Paid For One Week

Same for edge rusher, where Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders was the highest-paid player at his position of all time as well as the highest-paid non-QB on March. 5. But that lasted only four days because on March 9, Myles Garrett replaced Crosby as the NFL's highest-paid edge rusher of all time.

Garrett also happened to become the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback of all time when he signed his deal.

But he wore that crown only a week because, on March 16, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals became the NFL's highest-paid receiver of all time and the league's highest-paid non-quarterback of all time by signing a deal that averages $40.25 million on an annual average basis.

Saquon Barkley smiling

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 6: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles answers questions during a media availability ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel on February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

Barkley Highest-Paid Running Back

It's bonkers because this offseason NFL teams have anointed players at 10 different positions as the all-time highest-paid players at those positions.

This offseason we've seen the NFL crown the highest-paid wide receiver ever (Chase), highest-paid running back ever (Saquon Barkley), highest-paid tight end ever (George Kittle), highest-paid edge rusher ever – twice (Crosby and Garrett). 

We've seen the league award the highest-paid off-the-ball linebacker ever (Fred Warner), the highest-paid cornerbacks ever (Stingley and then Gardner), and the highest-paid safety ever (Detroit's Kerby Joseph).

On Tuesday, the Chiefs also made offensive guard Trey Smith the highest-paid guard ever when they gave him a historic four-year deal worth $94 million. 

Ja'Marr Chase Questions Head Coach Zac Taylor After Bengals' Loss To Patriots

Ja'Marr Chase is fed up with head coach Zac Taylor. Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chase NFL's Highest-Paid Non-QB

What, no special teams players?

Wrong.

Long snapper James Winchester got a one-year deal from the Chiefs worth $1.65 million. And that seemingly modest average is the highest ever at the position.

Finally, the Seahawks gave punter Michael Dickson a four-year deal worth $16.2 million and that $4.05 million average is the highest for an NFL punter. 

The NFL has broken all these records throughout the offseason because there has not been a month since the new league year began in March that at least one player agreed or signed a deal that made him the highest-paid at his position on an annual average basis.

It has truly been a boon for the league's best players.

