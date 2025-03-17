Ja'Marr Chase And Tee Higgins Get Monster Contracts, Giving Bengals NFL's Most Expensive Pass Attack

Joe Burrow is getting his wish. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have agreed to new contacts and the core of the team's passing offense will remain together for years to come.

And they're not just sticking together. They're forming the NFL's highest-paid passing attack, with three players averaging over $28.5 million per season.

No other team has three players on the roster averaging over $28.5 million, whether they be on offense or defense.

Higgins And Chase Remain In Cincy

Both Chase and Higgins agreed to new deals over the weekend, according to a league source. The story began to leak late Sunday evening after the team was told by both players they were agreeing to their deals.

And the news to the club was delivered as the receivers have played for the past few years – in tandem.

FOX Sports was first to report the news. Higgins, by the way, did his best late Sunday evening to signal what was already making the rounds around the league. He posted a handshake emoji, as a clear sign there was an agreement.

Both players agreed to four-year deals that clearly define Chase as the team's No. 1 receiver and Higgins as a well-paid No. 2.

Ja'Marr Chase Highest Paid Non-QB

Chase has agreed to sign a four-year contract worth $161 million that effectively gives him exactly what he was looking for --becoming the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback – although a little late.

Chase wanted to be that guy last year, but the Bengals put off extension talks at that time.

And in the interim, the cost of being the league's highest-paid non-quarterback rose from the $34 on an annual average that Nick Bosa was getting to $35.5 million on an annual average that Maxx Crosby got two weeks ago, to the $40 million per season on an annual average Myles Garrett got from the Cleveland Browns last week.

So now Chase will average $40.25 million on an annual average. Yes, he beat the average by only $250,000, per season but he is the money king of non-quarterbacks nonetheless.

Higgins Highest Paid No. 2 WR

Higgins isn't quite reaching those heights but the guess here is he'll be just fine. He's also getting a four-year deal and that is worth $115 million.

Higgins had signed a franchise tag worth a fully guaranteed $26.1 million, and now he's getting $28.75 million on an annual average basis.

Higgins becomes the seventh-highest paid NFL receiver on an annual average basis and the highest paid No. 2 receiver in the league.

The franchise tag set the floor for Higgins' new deal and the Bengals not getting a deal done before the franchise deadline a couple of weeks ago will cost them approximately $11 million more.

So, yes, the Bengals cost themselves some money by haggling with both their receivers.

Joe Burrow Has Got To Be Happy

But ultimately, the team put together a historic push to get both their top offensive playmakers on board for Burrow.

Burrow had lobbied long and hard to have both players retained. He is now

He led the NFL with 43 touchdown passes and 4,918 yards last season and that, my friends, becomes the expectation or close to it every year with Higgins and Chase locked down contractually.

So there's going to be a lot of celebration by both the Bengals and the players in getting this done.

But here's a factoid:

The Bengals scored 32 points or more in seven of their games in 2024. But they had a 3-4 record in those games. Why?

Bengals Offense Great Defense Isn't

Because the Bengals were the seventh-worst team in yielding points. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was fired after the season a result, but it wasn't because he suddenly forgot how to coach.

It was the Bengals who forgot to give him enough talent.

And while the Bengals re-signed four of the players on last year's team since the start of free agency, they've only added one player – defensive tackle T.J. Slaton, a Green Bay Packers starter the past two years.

Helpful? Yes.

But the signing comes amid the controversy of having Trey Hendrickson, the NFL's sack leader the past two years with 35, asking for a trade because he's unhappy with his contract.

So the news of keeping Chase and Higgins is outstanding for the team, but solving the Hendrickson situation remains an important task for a defense that needs more help, not less.