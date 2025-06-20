Sophie Cunningham Clearly Inspired Pacers’ Game Six Win With Her Pregame Fashion Choice

Sophie Cunningham will have another opportunity to pump up the Pacers prior to Game Seven.

Everybody’s favorite WNBA enforcer, Sophie Cunningham, took a brief break from stealing the hearts of red-blooded American males for just long enough to inspire the Indiana Pacers.

Ahead of the Pacers’ potential series-ending Game Six with Oklahoma City, Cunningham - the hottest blonde to plant roots in Indiana since Larry Bird - used her entrance into Golden State’s Chase Center as an opportunity to support the Pacers, who share a home city with her Fever.

Cunningham rocked a baggy Pacers sweatshirt, proving her allegiance to the "Yes’Cers," despite being two time zones away.

Personally, I’d have preferred she found herself a vintage Rik Smits jersey or even some Derrick McKey threads, but the crewneck will have to do.

And ya know what? It worked.

Behind Cunningham’s support, the Pacers forced Game Seven by upending Oklahoma City 108-91.

Let’s be real – how could it not have inspired these Pacers? If you have the WNBA’s hottest player on your side publicly propping you up, you have no choice but to deliver.

Not to mention, Sophie’s a black belt. Embarrass her and her fashion choices and you’re liable to get your ass kicked.

Case in point, earlier this week, Cunningham stood up for Caitlin Clark, sending Connecticut’s Jacy Sheldon to the hardwood with the kind of tackle that should make the crosstown Colts’ defensive coordinator envious. Her tackle in defense of Clark even inspired a petition to have her banished from the WNBA because she was too "violent." The petition itself was softer than her Pacers sweatshirt.

On Thursday night, knowing cameras would be documenting her entrance, she repped the Pacers prior to the franchise’s last home game of the season.

See target. Hit target.

Sophie’s on a heater right now. Nevermind the fact that she managed just nine points of her own during an Indiana Fever loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night.

She’s done enough. Her back probably hurts from carrying Caitlin Clark, the WNBA and the Pacers for this long.

The Fever are back in action again on Sunday, five hours before the Pacers and Thunder tip for the final time with Larry O’Brien on the line. No need to ask whom Cunningham’s pulling for, we already know Sophie’s choice.

